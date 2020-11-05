FarEye Rolls Out Enhancements to Its Scalable Contactless Capabilities for Retailers

Diwali this year is expected to be nothing like what we have seen before. As per a recent report, the first week of the festive sale saw a 55% y-o-y sales growth, with $4.1 billion worth of goods sold across eCommerce platforms, as compared to $2.7 billion last year. This 52% increase makes the surge in online consumer demand quite evident. However, retailers need to be prepared to handle this surge. FarEye has been working with leading retailers to roll out significant new features and enhancements to its platform to handle the festive surge and enable retailers to meet the demand.

“From the time we launched FarEye SERVE back in March to help retailers deliver essential goods, we have not just successfully helped retailers handle scalability challenges but also have made major breakthroughs in advanced contactless capabilities. These include driver temperature tracking, compliance apps integrations & more. Retailers can now focus on customer experience while they can worry less from scalability and orchestration woes, which the platform can handle for them.” said Gaurav Srivastava, CTO & co-founder, FarEye.

“Customers are increasingly shifting towards an omnichannel model. They want to engage with brands that understand their preferences and are able to establish a deeper connection with them – delivery expectations, payment preferences, and lifestyle choices. In this scenario, brand experience is largely defined by its logistics journey. In an online-first world, logistics is the only actual touchpoint between the brand and its customer.” said Kushal Nahata, Co- Founder & CEO, FarEye.

Commenting on the same, Manoj Madhavan, CIO, Blue Dart said, “With the festive season in full swing, and as consumer demand rises, Blue Dart is optimistic about the foreseeable future. To ensure a safe pickup and delivery process, we pioneered the contactless delivery feature, enabling 14 digital wallets, UPI Interface (BHIM), Netbanking, Credit & Debit cards, and QR code, keeping our customers’ health and safety in mind right from the start of the pandemic enforced lockdown.”

Vaishali Thakkar, GM– Customer Service and Operations, Home Town, said, “As many families have started spending more time home, have transitioned to working from home and remote learning, home improvement seems to have taken the customer’s attention. We anticipate a surge in this festive season with new product lines, suppliers, and logistics partners. FarEye has helped us scale up our product delivery and post-sale processes with new distribution models and logistics partners smoothly to ensure a consistent customer experience.