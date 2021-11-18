FAITTA to launch a robust platform” INDIA IT MALL”

Federation of All India IT Association (FAIITA) will be the first in the entire globe to launch phygital platform under the name ” INDIA IT MALL” soon, said, Kaushik Pandya, President, FAIITA.

The future doesn’t just belong to neither online sellers nor retailers. A recent study shows that around 66% of shoppers check their smartphones to know more about the product information and prefers to buy locally even at a small premium. FAIITA has been regularly discussing with all the brands to tackle online prices so that local dealers don’t lose the market share.

“FAIITA enabled e-stores at the cost of tea per day; now, they combine all the eStore to make it a national platform,” said Mr Devesh Rastogi, Sr. Vice President, FAIITA.

FAIITA has created a robust platform combining the industry-leading platform provider, Digital Marketing Agency and Call Center to make sure customers all across the country have a pleasant experience with FAIITA members.

In this Phygital model, local customers buy from local members only. There are no on boarding charges for the B2C portal, and the only eligibility should have an e-store, said, Karthik S, Sr. Vice President & Web Committe Chairman, FAIITA.

To top it up, FAIITA has negotiated the lowest payment gateway and is in talks to bring the best of cashback offers from banks and credit card companies.

“Do not miss this opportunity to be a part of this revolution to take our business to the next level and hold our local customers locally only, “said Mr Navin Gupta, General Secretary, FAIITA.

“We will definitely see that most of our SME members across the country take this advantage. This is an added advantage to the channel community and a step further to move digital with their existing retail stores,” said Mr Deepak Bommisetty, Vice President (South), FAIITA.