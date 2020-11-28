FAIITA to Assist the Development of IT Hub in Bihar

FAIITA welcomed Dy. CM-Cum-IT Minister of Bihar Shri Tarkeshwar ji along with Mr. Arun Rungta President, BITA & Rajeev Agrawal. A good discussion was held for the development of IT Hub in Bihar. In an attempt to take Bihar up on the industrial map, the state government is launching several initiatives to promote the IT industry. In association with the Bihar govt, FAIITA wants to play its role in developing Bihar’s IT industry.

FAIITA has many IT associations from across the Indian states and regions as its members and each association has individual persons as its members who could be entrepreneurs, distributors, dealers, resellers and so on. So indirectly FAIITA has over 50,000 empanelled IT partners as members from across 25 states, including from T1 to T3/T4 partners, B&M stores, and IT and ITES solution providers. The members through their businesses create employment for about 500,000 and livelihood for about 2.5 million people across India. FAIITA is a registered body under the Societies Registration Act 1860 and has today evolved into one of the largest trade associations in India.