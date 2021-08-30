EZVIZ Launches C6N Smart Wi-Fi Pan & Tilt Indoor Camera

EZVIZ has launched its flagship product, the C6N a feature-rich indoor camera that can improve home security and protect user’s privacy. The product differentiates itself from others by providing both easy setup and powerful performance.

The C6N from EZVIZ comes equipped with a smart IR function, which uses high-powered infrared (IR) lighting to view up to 10m clearly in dark & capture more details in dim light. C6N offers a smart panoramic tilt with 360° field of view and 55° upward ensuring full coverage. This flagship model supports 1080p image resolution and delivers fantastic video quality.

‘‘With lives attaining normalcy and with people getting back to work, consumers are prioritizing the safety of their homes and families over everything else. We understand their concern and are delighted to offer consumers a one of its kind smart home security camera C6N that is easy to use, yet technologically advanced with an elegant and stylish look to match your home interiors,” said Deepak Wadkar – AVP Sales – EZVIZ. “The C6N’s smart night vision with smart IR with full HD 1080p helps one to keep an eye on anything and everything that’s valuable to them. Equipped with comprehensive features, the camera provides smart indoor residential security solution in a cost-effective way. With intelligent devices, cloud-based platform’s and AI technology, EZVIZ is committed to delivering a safe, convenient and smart life to its consumers.”

In this day and age smart home security devices are not a luxury, but a necessity. Equipped with some extraordinary security and privacy features, C6N’s built-in speaker and microphone, allows one to chat with their loved ones even when they are away from home, by just using the EZVIZ app (available on both android and iOS). This home security camera enables smart tracking with constant follow up and recording, one can easily track via the EZVIZ app from anywhere around the world. Once set, it automatically tracks any motion that happens in its field of view and instantly alerts you with a real time image. So be it your pet or baby or you being on a vacation, C6N got you covered – all day and night.

The C6N also takes care of your privacy, just one tap on your EZVIZ mobile app allows you to turn on/off lens and enables sleep mode giving you privacy whenever required. It comes with a built-in MicroSD card slot that can store up to 256 GB of recorded footage, and supports cloud storage as well. Overall, possessing almost all the features of smart security cameras and giving users peace of mind about privacy and security, the C6N is a right choice for consumers who require a powerful smart security camera at an affordable price. If the C6N does not suit your specific needs, the diversified EZVIZ product line includes many other cameras with a wide range of functions, features and prices.