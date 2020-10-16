EZVIZ C4WSmart Wi-Fi Camera is the Perfect Outdoor Guardian

EZVIZ is a global smart home security brand, which offers innovative security solutions for home and offices alike. Its product range consists of high quality and state of the art smart cameras and security systems, which are super easy to connect and install.

The latest launch from EZVIZ is C4W Outdoor Smart Wi-Fi Camera. It is a professional and reliable camera, which safeguards the indoor and outdoor areas of your home, shops or small business with its active defence with siren and strobe light, extended night vision, two-way talk, water and dust resistance, and many more advanced features.

The camera features two-way talk wherein the camera has inbuilt microphone and speaker and along with the help of EZVIZ App on your mobile device you can easily speak and listen simultaneously with your loved ones from any location you might be at.

C4W Camera comes with advanced motion detection feature which helps you customise the motion detection zones to suit your needs. It lets you draw specific zones of interest on the EZVIZ App and adjust motion detection sensitivity to provide just the right amount of security you need. Featuring 1080p full-HD resolution, the C4W Camera delivers crystal clear monitoring video all day and night. Plus, a super night vision system allows you to see image details up to 30 meters (98 feet) away in the dark.

C4W Camera uses latest H.265 video compression technology which provides clearer and smoother video while reducing both the need for bandwidth and data storage space. The C4W camera has two built in antennas to ensure a robust and reliable WiFi connection.

C4W Camera has IP67 certified water and dust protection design, and turret housing to deliver peace of mind – no matter what the weather is. You are assured of safety of your premises with high quality images without any disruption in all kind weather.