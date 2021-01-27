EZVIZ C3X Dual-lens AI Camera Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

EZVIZ, a provider in home intelligence, announced it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The winning EZVIZ C3X dual-lens AI camera, which provides breakthrough color night vision and AI human/vehicle detection for 24/7 peace of mind, is recognized for its innovative approach in fulfilling next-level home security.

“EZVIZ is proud to receive this year’s BIG Innovation Award and appreciates the acknowledgement from Business Intelligence Group for the technological achievements in our C3X security camera. It has always been our mission to make fully featured security devices easy to operate and accessible to the average user,” said Hans Velasco, director of sales in North America at EZVIZ. “With more innovations to come, we at EZVIZ thank BIG for the esteemed award and of course, our loyal users for all of their support as we continue to expand what is possible on a single smart home platform.”

The award highlights EZVIZ’s relentless innovation in smart home technologies, and reflects its dedication in delivering high-performance products and reliable services. Each year, organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions. This year, 52 companies and 137 products were selected among thousands to receive the prize.

The winning C3X is launched as the company’s most sophisticated camera ever. With C3X, users will get the full suite of functional security features like two-way audio, motion detection, and remote viewing, plus advanced features including a built-in AI processing chip for accurate human shape detection, and proprietary color night vision technology that effectively shatters previous limitations inherent in night time security footage. To complete the package, all of this is packed into housing the size of an average baseball and can be setup and ready to use in less than 3 minutes.

“More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring EZVIZ as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

Product and service specifications and availability may vary by country. Please contact your local EZVIZ representative for detailed information.