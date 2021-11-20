EWar Games Launches ‘Grand Gadget Tournament’, to Give Out Electronic Gadgets as Rewards to Winners Every Week

Bengaluru-based gaming startup EWar Games has announced the commencement of their new flagship initiative – ‘EWar Grand Gadget Tournament’ – wherein gamers get an exciting opportunity to earn various types of gadgets as rewards, without making any investment whatsoever! Starting 22nd November 2021 onwards, the Grand Gadget Tournament will be rolled out as a weekly recurring event with no entry fee required (for participation), which will begin every Monday and end on every Saturday, and thereafter, its winners will be declared and the prizes (rewards) will be announced every Sunday.

The top 3 performers of the Grand Gadget Tournaments will be rewarded by EWar with lucrative electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, Alexa, earphones, Bluetooth speakers and so on. The overall prize pool for each tournament will be ₹11k — which will be distributed amongst up to the top 50 players of each tournament. The gameplay of the EWar Grand Gadget Tournaments will vary between various casual/hyper-casual games available on the EWar app – including Ludo, Snakes & Ladders and Carrom, among other games.

Speaking on the occasion, Parth Chadha, Founder & CEO, EWar Games says, “We are happy to introduce the Grand Gadget Tournament – which has been developed with the objective to reward quality players on EWar’s mobile gaming platform and to encourage players to play more and win more attractive gadgets every week. This in turn will also further increase the DAU (daily active users) count on EWar on a weekly basis, and thereby accelerate our growth agenda in the long run. We have always been very committed towards rewarding and incentivizing high-quality and skilled gamers as well as adding value to their lives; and now with the launch of this Gadget Tournament project, we are hopeful that our users will be associate with EWar more actively and frequently, especially when they look at or use these gadgets they have won in their day-to-day lives.”

The first EWar Grand Gadget Tournament will be a Ludo tournament which will be played from 22nd November to 27th November 2021. To register for the tournament, one needs to simply visit www.ewar.in and download the EWar mobile app. Notably, EWar has 5x rise in their user base in 2021.