Hundia Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd, a vendor of computing & mobility products and the EVM brand owners, announced EVM M.2 NVMe PCIe GEN 3×4 2TB SSD in India. The SSD delivers blazing fast sequential read speeds up to 3,500MB/sec, and sequential write speeds up to 3,050MB/s, making it EVM’s highest performing SSD yet. EVM M.2 PCIe NVMe 2TB SSD SSDs deliver all the simplicity and reliability enthusiasts demands, in an ultra-compact, high-performance package refined with EVM quality assurance to deliver leading performance, data reliability, and endurance.

“We are very excited to launch our all-new SSD in India. EVM SSD delivers all the simplicity and reliability that enthusiasts demand, in an ultra-compact, high-performance package. Professionals in the entertainment, broadcast media industry and gamers who want top performance and require higher bandwidth for their high-end PCs, workstations, or CAD projects can significantly enhance their productivity by utilizing these SSDs” said Mr. Yagnesh Pandya, EVM India Sales Head “The SSD provides huge storage and speedy transfers. With the advent of 5G networks and the ever-growing volume of data being processed, the PCIe interface is a critical upgrade that will bring storage devices to the next level”.

The device runs with M.2 slots supporting PCIe interface and is designed to help creative minds boost their productivity. They are built with 3D NAND Flash memory and support the PCIe Gen3x4 interface for excellent performance and reliability. Keeping in mind the pain points of today’s gamers, overclockers, and video content producers, EVM M.2 PCIe SSD is designed for professionals. The device comes with SMART technology (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology) which scans the drive at intervals to assess its health and this allows the SMART function to determine when a drive is in good shape and when it is at risk of imminent failure. Additionally, it comes with many high-end features such as Native Command Queuing, DEVSLP mode, DIPM, HIPM mode, sudden power-off recovery, and many more.

It has a lower power consumption that results in overall greater energy efficiency. The Aluminum heat spreader features a terraced structure, which resembles layers of armor, for increased surface area and hollow chambers underneath. This design provides more effective heat dissipation that reduces temperatures. It operates from 0 to 70° C.

The EVMs SSD’s comes in variants starting from 128 GB up to 2 TB and comes with a 5-year warranty which is backed by a pick-up and drop facility enabled through their website www.evmzone.com wherein a customer can easily arrange a pick-up from their own location and the EVM team will do the rest. Additionally, they can also choose to visit their nearest service center from a list of more than 500+ service centers which EVM maintains in more than 300+ Cities & Towns of India.