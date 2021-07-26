EVM Announces High-Performance 2.5 SATA SSD in India

Hundia Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., a vendor of computing & mobility products and the EVM brand owners, today announced EVM 2.5 SATA 2TB SSD in India. The SSD delivers blazing fast sequential read and write speed. These advantages make EVM SSD’s an ideal hard drive storage solution for notebook and desktop PCs.

“We are overwhelmed to launch our all-new 2.5 SATA SSD in India. The trend of SSD usage has been drastically changed and is no longer limited only to PC enthusiasts. Business professionals are implementing SSDs for its high performance, consistency, low power consumption and secured data storage features” said Mr Yagnesh Pandya, EVM India Sales Head “The SSD provides huge storage and speedy transfers. The EVM SSD is a great option for users who demand ultimate performance and portability for read intensive applications such as video streaming, web servers, database applications”.

The device offers reading speeds of up to 560MB/sec and writing speed of 520MB/sec. They are built with 3D TLC NAND Flash memory for excellent sustained performance consistency with even the most demanding of workloads. The SSD comes with SMART technology (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology) which scans the drive at intervals to assess its health and this allows the SMART function to determine when a drive is in good shape and when it is at risk of imminent failure. Additionally, it comes with many high-end features such as Native Command Queuing, DEVSLP mode, DIPM, HIPM mode, sudden power off recovery and many more.

It has a lower power consumption 0.195W ldle/0.279W Avg/ 0.642W (max.) read /1.515W (max.) write that results in overall greater energy efficiency. This design provides more effective heat dissipation that reduces temperatures. It operates at 0 to 70°C and storage temperature is -40°C to 85°C. The product comes with high quality and compact design, weighing not more than 39g and dimension of 100.0 x 69.9 x 7.0mm. Additionally, the EVM SSD’s comes in variants starting from 128 GB up to 2 TB and comes with a 5-year warranty which is backed by a pick-up and drop facility enabled through their website www.evmzone.com wherein a customer can easily arrange a pick-up from their own location and the EVM team will do the rest. Additionally, they can also choose to visit their nearest service center from a list of more than 500+ service centers which EVM maintains in more than 300+ Cities & Towns of India.