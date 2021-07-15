Eurotech Technologies Unveils BestNet HDMI Splitters

Eurotech Technologies, the leading provider of audio video solutions and fiber connectivity products, introduced a wide range of HDMI Splitters. The comprehensive range of high-performance new family of ultra HD HDMI Splitters extend and distribute one HDMI input to two, four or eight simultaneous HDMI displays and works with any ultra HD source, while supporting resolutions up to 4K.

The BestNet HDMI Splitters support HDCP 2.2, 3D video format, Smart EDID management, 8/10/12/36/48 bit deep color as well as high definition audio. These HDMI splitters feature fast switching technology and supports HDCP, Deep Color, 3DTV pass-through and loss-less audio formats such as Dolby, TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio. The plug and play HDMI splitters also support video signals up to UHD 4K at 60Hz and are capable of receiving and transmitting with no data loss. In addition, the HDMI Splitters features a slim chassis design with an enclosure made of aluminium alloy. “The highly versatile BestNet HDMI splitters support all types of HDMI enabled equipment’s, making it ideal for numerous applications across a wide range of verticals,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech technologies.

The high performance HDMI Splitters are well-suited for educational institutions, hospitals, retail establishments, exhibition halls, hospitality industry and any other installations where ultra-high definition AV content from an HDMI source needs to be displayed simultaneously on multi ultra HD displays.