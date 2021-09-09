Eurotech Technologies Launches High Performance VGA Splitters

Eurotech Technologies, the leading AV technology solutions company today introduced a wide range of BestNet VGA splitters that extends the display of 1 VGA source up to 16 VGA displays simultaneously while enhancing the video and audio signals. The range includes 2×1 (250 MHZ) VGA Splitter W/USB Power, 8×1 (550 MHZ) VGA Multiplier, and 16 Port VGA Splitter.

Enclosed in a compact and lightweight chassis the VGA splitters are built on a 1U rack-mountable design with fast and easy input via push buttons on the front panel or through the included remote controller, the BestNet VGA splitter features 450 MHz high bandwidth and an advanced signal amplifier/extender function through the internal booster circuitry, making it possible to handle long-distance transmission up to 65 metres, while maintaining superior video integrity with clear images and crystal sonic quality output.

Crafted for convenience, the VGA splitter offers easy plug and play installation and supports brilliant 2048×1536 resolutions. Ideal for projectors, HDTV, monitor, rear projection, large screen equipment, and any application where high-quality video on multiple monitors is required, BestNet VGA splitter makes it convenient, eliminating the hassle of constantly swapping cables between devices and monitor/display.

“Ensuring high-quality VGA video at longer distances, BestNet VGA splitters suits the requirement of entry-to-middle level applications as they are designed to meet the most demanding display requirements while empowering enterprises across verticals to achieve greater operational agility,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.