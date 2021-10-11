Eurotech Launches BestNet Optical Fiber Interconnecting Units

Eurotech Technologies, a leading provider of fiber connectivity products, today introduced a wide range of BestNet Light Interface Unit (LIU). The modular LIUs available in capacities from 1 to 96 ports are suitable for optical cable installation, fiber splicing and protection. Best Net LIUs are easy to install and provides complete solution for organizing, routing and termination of fiber optic cables. The LIUs have 4 spools and splice holder trays up to 12/24 splices and mounting hardware as integral parts.

The compact and space saving design of BestNet LIU feature adaptor plates for connector mounting and available in ST, SC, LC, FC & MTRJ Duplex/Simplex, connector varieties. These plates are designed for easy mounting using push-fit lockable knobs and can be easily mounted in vertical configuration. The LIUs also features cable entry option from top & bottom with easy-to-change adapter panels for flexible installation and key lock provision to restrict access.

“Delivering efficient and high quality fiber management, BestNet LIUs are a prominent component of passive networking solution, making it ideal for numerous applications across a wide range of verticals,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

The convenient wall-mount design of the enclosure is ideal for use in almost any location and accommodates up to 24 ports. The light weight and easy to install units allow both splicing and connection of fiber optic cables and it can splice and terminate 12/24 fibers using 6-fiber panels. The BestNet LIUs help organizations save time & money by managing cable resources efficiently, while efficient fiber management also helps save on maintenance and replacement costs.