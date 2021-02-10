Essar Appoints Yotta Infrastructure as their Digital Transformation Partner

Yotta Infrastructure has recently announced that Essar Capital Ltd., having investments worth around USD 14 billion, has undertaken a large-scale digital transformation initiative by consolidating their various on-premises data centres into Yotta’s state-of-the-art Yotta NM1 datacenter at Panvel, Navi Mumbai. This move was prompted by growing demand of IT enabled services and new technologies by various Essar companies. To remain focused on supporting business innovation instead of managing datacentres, the Essar IT team awarded a contract for end-to-end managed co-location services to Yotta Infrastructure.

The contract was awarded after a thorough evaluation of all options available in the market – a process that spanned across a year. Yotta NM1 (world’s 2nd largest Uptime Tier IV datacenter) now hosts 100+ applications of the EGFL (Essar Global Fund Ltd.), including collaboration tools, communication applications, SAP ERP, HR-related applications, and multiple engineering applications. The fault-tolerant nature of Yotta NM1 datacenter, ensures enhanced availability of these applications that are accessed by more than 7000+ users globally.

“We decided to co-locate to a multi-tenant datacentre service provider that could not only modernise our IT infrastructure but also assure us of uninterrupted services, 100% uptime, iron-clad security, scalability, and came with a customer-focused mind-set. After evaluating multiple options available in the market, we decided to migrate to Yotta NM1. What moved the deal in their favour was the Uptime Institute Tier IV certification”, said N Jayantha Prabhu, CIO, Essar Global and Business Head, India & SAARC, AGC Networks.

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, and CEO – Yotta Infrastructure said, “With our innovative and comprehensive managed co-location and cloud offerings, Yotta has emerged as a trusted partner for an organisation’s digital transformation journey. Being chosen by a large conglomerate like Essar Global is a testimony to it.”