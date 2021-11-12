Esri India’s ArcGIS Platform to give thrust to ‘Make in India’

Esri India announced the launch of ArcGIS Platform as-a-service (PaaS) that includes maps and location services. With a full range of SDKs, APIs, and low-code options, the platform will reduce time to market and promote creative design, enabling an open location-focused PaaS for software developers, businesses, and organizations that need to bring maps and location services into their products, solutions, and systems.

With this launch, developers in India will now be able to get seamless access to Esri India’s leading geospatial technology and capabilities. The developers can also access these services using their preferred APIs – including open-source mapping libraries as well as Esri’s web and native APIs. This will allow them to speed up the development of apps, helping them to accurately monitor service usage, deliver enormous value and reduce time to market.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, “Industry estimates suggest that by 2023 India will surpass the US to become the leading country with largest number of developers. This launch is our attempt to empower India’s developer community so that they can build world class software solutions and systems right here in India and be able to deliver these globally. With the launch of ArcGIS platform as-a-service, Indian developer community and start-ups will have easy access to the most comprehensive, high-quality set of location services, data, and mapping tools to bring their ideas to a reality!”

The launch of ArcGIS Platform will offer a full suite of developer tools and resources – from technical documentation to software development kits (SDKs), sample source code, reference guides, and virtual sandboxes, required for testing and developing new applications and products. Developers can access ArcGIS Platform by signing up for a free developer account. Esri India invites developers in India to explore its new ArcGIS Platform and unlock the power of location and maps.