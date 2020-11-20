Esker and Birlasoft Partner to Automate Procure-to-Pay with AI

Esker, a provider in AI-driven process automation solutions and cloud computing, and Birlasoft Ltd, team up to offer Esker’s comprehensive suite of Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Order-to-Cash (O2C) automation solutions to enterprises globally.

For more than 30 years, companies around the world have trusted Birlasoft to find, implement and manage the technologies they need to keep business running smoothly. Many new and long-standing customers have turned to Birlasoft to support digital transformation efforts.

“Birlasoft’s expertise and reputation within the industry make them an ideal partner for Esker, especially during a time when so many businesses are embracing greater digital transformation to empower a remote workforce,” said Steve Smith, U.S. Chief Operating Officer, Esker. “Their global presence will help us deliver increased visibility and bottom-line savings for more businesses through automation of the full cash conversion cycle.”

Birlasoft will serve as a premiere implementation partner for Esker’s P2P and O2C solutions. With a large footprint in the manufacturing space, most of Birlasoft’s customers have unique requirements around their enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools. As a partner for all of the major ERP systems, such as SAP, Oracle and Infor, Birlasoft is particularly well equipped to address these needs—especially now that the company can offer Esker as an end-to-end solution that acts as an extension of the ERP.

“Esker plays an important role as a partner in accelerating the transformation of core business processes of our customers,” said Ajit Singh Chawla, Global Head, Digital Business Unit, Birlasoft. “Esker’s fully built-out ERP connectivity suite integrates with SAP, Oracle EBS and JD Edwards and complements Birlasoft’s ERP expertise very well.”