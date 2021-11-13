ESET ramps up its consumer offering with new ESET HOME platform and ARM64 compatibility

ESET launched a new version of its consumer offering, which includes ESET NOD32 Antivirus, ESET Internet Security and ESET Smart Security Premium. Users of these products will now have access to ESET HOME available as a mobile app or web portal to manage the security of all their Windows and Android home devices from one seamless and convenient interface.

Based on the ESET Threat ReportT1 2021, the volume of cyber attacks in 2021 remained formidable, with a rise in threats targeting employees working remotely from home. According to customer research conducted by ESET, households often have a single person who takes care of IT security for everyone. As such, a solution that provides holistic security management at the home admin’s fingertips is crucial.

To effectively address home users’ requirements and provide top-level protection ESET is introducing LiveGuard, integrated within ESET Smart Security® Premium. LiveGuard provides an additional proactive layer of protection against never-before-seen types of threats. Additionally, ESET NOD32 Antivirus, ESET Internet Security and ESET Smart Security® Premium offer improved protection and a host of new features for customers.

At the center of the new offer is ESET HOME, a new and improved management platform that makes it easy to manage security at home whenever and wherever required. ESET HOME gives users comprehensive oversight of all their ESET solutions for Windows or Android devices in one place, allowing complete visibility of the current protection status of the various devices connected to their accounts.

Accessible via web portal and mobile app, the ESET HOME platform is designed with mobile users in mind and built for on-the-go security management. The application enables users to add, manage and share licenses with family and friends, and to manage Anti-Theft, Parental Control and Password Manager via the web portal.

Closely following the needs of its customers, ESET offers fresh improvements to its Banking & Payment Protection with extra security for customers accessing web-based cryptocurrency wallets, which are under ever-increasing threat by hackers, and banking websites for more secure ways of managing their assets.

In addition, ESET NOD32 Antivirus has been ported to ARM64 and is available for free in the beta channel.

Mária Trnková, consumer & IoT segment director at ESET, commented, “We are incredibly excited about this launch and to provide consumers with the very latest in cybersecurity protection. The updated product suite, including our new LiveGuard feature and the impressive ESET HOME platform, puts users firmly in control of their home cybersecurity needs and instills them with the confidence needed to manage multiple devices on the go. After more than a year of being heavily reliant on technology, and with the threat landscape constantly evolving, it is vital to us that our consumer users are protected with cutting-edge solutions that are easily accessible and best in class in terms of user experience.”