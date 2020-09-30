ESET and Ingram Micro Partner to Broaden Availability of Cybersecurity Solutions

ESET announced it has partnered with Ingram Micro to offer its security solutions for businesses on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in India. To better support SMBs in the current business climate, ESET is providing a monthly subscription option to customers. The partnership with Ingram Micro reaffirms ESET’s commitment to supporting digital development of SMBs and enterprises in India by fulfilling the fast-growing need for cybersecurity solutions. Together, Ingram Micro and ESET will also provide marketing support and cybersecurity training opportunities to resellers.

“Cybersecurity is now a major priority as the Digital India initiative has rapidly driven businesses to increasingly rely on technology. In tandem, threats by cybercriminals have also grown more sophisticated, thus cyber resilience has become crucial to supporting this development. Through this partnership, resellers in Ingram Micro’s distribution network will have access to our latest security solutions, which will enable them to secure their customers from ever-evolving threats,” said Parvinder Walia, President of Asia Pacific & Japan, ESET.

Commenting on the partnership, Jyotil Mankad, Director & Head of Cloud Business, Ingram Micro India, said “We are delighted to have ESET, the leading IT security company from the European Union, joining a growing list of top IT vendors in our Cloud Marketplace. Their products have been independently tested to be both effective and unobtrusive, so that people can get on with their jobs safe in the knowledge that their systems and data are well-protected. Partnering with ESET will provide our Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) access to an even greater range of security solutions.”