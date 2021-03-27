ESET Again Recognized with Top Product Awards in the AV-TEST Product Review and Certification Reports

ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, has again been recognized with Top Product awards in the latest AV-TEST Product Review and Certification reports for both its business and home consumer products. ESET’s business offering for Windows, ESET Endpoint Security 7.3, and its Windows consumer product, ESET Internet Security 14.0, achieved perfect scores in the Protection, Usability and Performance categories, leading both to be commended with Top Product awards in the November and December 2020 tests. This follows ESET’s success in AV-TEST’s August and October reports, in which ESET Endpoint Security 7.3 and ESET Internet Security 13.2 also received Top Product awards.



AV-TEST, a leading independent testing organization, uses one of the largest collections of malware samples in the world to create a real-world environment for highly accurate in-house testing and realistic test scenarios.



The tests evaluated the best Windows antivirus software for home and business users, with all vendors being assessed across three main categories: Protection, Performance and Usability. Across consumer and business evaluations, ESET’s solutions scored a perfect 6 in the Protection category, which measures the protection against and detection of malware, including web and email threats. The solutions also achieved a perfect score in the Usability category, which measures the impact on usability with indicators such as false alarms, false detections and unnecessary blocking of websites. Finally, in the Performance category – determining the average influence on computer speed – both consumer and business products once again scored 6 out of 6, an improvement from the 5.5 that ESET solutions scored in the August/October tests.



Roman Kováč, Chief Research Officer at ESET, commented, “We are thrilled to continue to receive commendations for our home and business security solutions, and our additional success in achieving perfect scores in all three categories makes me extremely proud. At ESET, we are dedicated to our work in making technology safer for consumers and businesses, and the recognition of our solutions as Top Products is evidence of such efforts. Commendations from AV-TEST reaffirm that our solutions are proven to work in real-world scenarios. With the events of the past year moving more of the world online than ever before, and cyber-threats constantly evolving, this affirmation has never been more important. Home users and businesses alike can be confident that they are in safe hands with ESET.”

