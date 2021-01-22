Esconet Launches Own Cloud-based Datacenter Solution ZEACLOUD, Plans to Focus more on Solution-based Business

Esconet launches new cloud-based solution ZEACLOUD, completely owned by Esconet. The company is offering customized services to the customers according to their specific needs—the customer need not spend extra over his real needs, whereas other companies have some standardized packages and the customer has to choose one of those packages and the customer has to pay for all the features in that package whether he needs them or not. Esconet wants to focus more on solutions in 2021 and expand their business. The company offers not only hardware customization but also software customization.

The New Delhi-based ESCONET is a complete IT solutions provider, covering IT infrastructure, business continuity solutions, messaging & collaboration, cloud and IoT, datacenter, storage, networking, security, data protection and virtualization. The company recently celebrated their 23 years of presence in the IT industry and also launches their completely self-owned ZEACLOUD.