Ericsson and Dassault Systèmes Take Next Steps in Deploying the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

Dassault Systèmes has announced that the company-wide rollout of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform at Ericsson, one of the world’s leading providers of information and communication technology, has been started. The start of the rollout marks the next step in Dassault Systèmes’ long-term relationship with Ericsson, which enables Ericsson’s digital transformation in its product management and R&D workflows.

The agreement between Dassault Systèmes and Ericsson enables the companies’ ambition for Dassault Systèmes to support Ericsson’s agile approach to its digital transformation. Ericsson is leveraging the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to integrate its product management and R&D workflows. This unified digital environment accelerates production ramp-up enabled by real-time collaboration across Ericsson. Ericsson can enhance efficiency, manage increasing complexity and reduce the cost and time to market for its products.

“Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform was chosen to support the digital transformation,” said Michael Gallagher, Head of Operations and PLM Transformation, Development Unit Networks, Ericsson. “We have defined a clear implementation path for our Product Lifecycle Management transformation strategy, where the platform is an integral part.”

“In the race to provide 5G solutions, efficient R&D, innovation and time to market are critical. Ericsson strengthens its digital connectivity through the product lifecycle using Dassault Systèmes’ diverse knowledge and know-how across the enterprise world,” said Olivier Ribet, Executive Vice President, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Russia (EMEAR), Dassault Systèmes. “The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will help Ericsson to achieve this.”