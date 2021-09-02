Equinix Completes Acquisition of Two Data Centers in India

Equinix, Inc. announced that it has extended Platform Equinix into the strategic Indian market, following the completion of the acquisition of the India operations of GPX Global Systems, Inc. (“GPX India”). The US$161 million all-cash transaction includes a fiber-connected campus in Mumbai with two data centers.

Equinix’s expansion into India will unlock opportunities for Indian businesses expanding internationally and for multinational corporations pursuing growth and innovation in the Indian market. With the upcoming 5G rollout in the country, companies can get ahead in the digital era with Equinix and benefit from the ability to accelerate their evolution from traditional to digital businesses by rapidly digitizing and scaling their infrastructure, easily adopting hybrid multicloud architectures and interconnecting with more than 350 international brands and local companies in India.

Equinix India will be led by Managing Director Manoj Paul a veteran with more than two decades of experience who will leverage his deep insights into the local data center industry to support the digital transformation journeys of businesses in India.

Over the years, Equinix has supported India-based partners, including HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, in deploying their customers’ digital infrastructure at Equinix IBX data centers outside of India.

Appointed as Managing Director of Equinix India, Manoj Paul has over 25 years of extensive experience in IT and telecom infrastructure. Prior to Equinix, he led the India operation of GPX India, helping it to emerge as India’s most prominent carrier-neutral and cloud-dense data center. Before joining GPX India, Paul spent 11 years with Bharti Airtel Ltd, where his last role was Chief Operating Officer (Enterprises) for the Western region.

Globally, Platform Equinix comprises more than 230 data centers across 65 metros and 27 countries, providing data center and interconnection services for more than 10,000 of the world’s leading businesses, including more than 50% of Fortune 500 companies. Today, Equinix operates 49 IBX data centers in Asia-Pacific across 13 metros in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea and Singapore.