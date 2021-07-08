Epson Projectors Retain the No. 1 Position in India

Epson, a world leader in digital imaging and printing solutions, has once again ranked No. 1 in the Indian Projector market, maintaining its leadership position for the sixth consecutive year. This is as per the latest data published by Futuresource Consulting for FY20. The Futuresource Market Insight Report is accepted as the worldwide projector industry standard.

According to the report, Epson sold 25,239 projectors out of the overall 97,251 sold in India in FY20, capturing a 25.95% ^ share of the market and reinforcing its position as the leading projector brand in the country. The Indian projector market faced headwinds due to the prevailing conditions with education and corporate sales declining steeply. However, the pandemic has fueled the demand for projectors for entertainment, work, and learn from home needs.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Harish A K, Sr. GM – Visual Products, Epson India, said, “At Epson, our vision has always been to create superior products that offer unmatched value to our customers. Thanks to our 3LCD technology, Epson projectors provide images that are up to three times brighter than competing technologies. We are one of the very few companies to design, manufacture, sell and service our products. Our customers recognize and appreciate this and it is for this reason that we have been able to augment our market share both in India and globally. In the coming years, our efforts will be towards accelerating our growth momentum to retain the No. 1 position in the market.”

Future source Consulting, market specialists in visual displays, confirms that Epson has also been the worldwide market leader for 20 straight years, from the calendar year 2001 onwards, with a worldwide market share of 41.3% in the calendar year 2020. Epson attributes its success to its proprietary 3LCD technology, which is responsible for creating superior vibrant images that represent color brightly and accurately and recreate tones with a very wide color gamut. Coupled with high-quality performance, innovative features and technology advancements, Epson’s most recent projectors elevate the user experience with 3LCD Reflective Laser technology and 4K enhancement for their state-of-the-art home theatre projectors.