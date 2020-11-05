Epson Launches SureColor SC-T3130X Inktank CAD printer

Epson, a world leader in digital imaging and printing solutions today announced the launch of its first entry level Inktank CAD printer, the SureColor-T3130X. With this latest addition, Epson now has nine CAD printers in its portfolio to offer a wide range of printers for consumers to choose for their varied printing needs. Priced at Rs.1,60,000/-, the SC-T3130X is a one of its kind with integrated Inktanks and is designed to deliver stunning CAD, posters and graphics prints at a very low cost.

The SureColor SC-T3130X has been engineered to bring a new level of cost-efficiency and convenience to CAD printing. The printer features a high-capacity integrated Inktank and 140mL refill inks (Pigment Black Inks; Dye based color – Cyan, Magenta, Yellow inks) for non-stop, cartridge-free printing. Leveraging the Epson PrecisionCore® MicroTFP printhead for finer lines and exceptional details, the printer is targeted at professionals looking to increase their productivity and creativity. The SC-T3130X is ideal for Architects, Builders, Design firms, Educational Institutions and Quick Print Shop (QPS) for CAD, 3D rendering, perspective drawings, technical, and poster printing requirements. The Epson SC-T3130X offers an exceptionally low print cost and delivers powerful, stunning prints while providing outstanding productivity.

The SC-T3130X is a 24-inch CAD printer using UltraChrome XD2 with pigment black ink for long-lasting, water-resistant prints. At just 970 x 245 x 577mm (without the stand), the SC-T3130X has one of the smallest footprints in its class which can be seamlessly placed even in tight spaces. It comes with an integrated Inktank for seamless workflow, which eliminates the need for frequent replacements of ink cartridges. Ink refills can be done easily and effortlessly even during ongoing print jobs which help increase productivity and reduce downtime.

The new printer is integrated with Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct, making it convenient to print from smart devices virtually from anywhere in the office. In addition, the printer is equipped to print wirelessly from any Apple devices through Apple AirPrint, without any additional drivers.

“With the new SureColor T3130X, we have launched our first Inktank printer in our CAD range. In today’s on-demand culture, consumers are seeking easy-to-use solutions that are economical and that provide usability, and functionality in their offices, personal workspaces, or shared office workspace. This printer is designed for innovators – engineers, designers and architects, who are looking for a compact large format printer that can fit neatly into their workspace. Using Epson’s latest technologies, the T3130X delivers stunning and high-quality prints at a low cost, and enables users to print wirelessly from any smart devices. We now have nine models of CAD printers catering to the varying needs of the customers.” said Mr. Vasudevan L K, General Manager – LFP/IE.