Epson Launches SureColor SC-F3030

Epson announced the launch of its first ever industrial level Direct-to-Garment printer, Epson SureColor SC-F3030. It is a robust direct-to-garment (DTG) printer that is designed for high productivity. This printer is targeted towards garment screen printers, e-commerce customers, drop-shipment jobbers and new start-ups engaged in personalized T-shirt printing business. It offers a low total cost of ownership (TCO) for Mid/Large garment and T-shirt manufacturers.

The SC-F3030 features high levels of accuracy and prints even complex designs on a variety of cotton garments from light to dark colors, allowing businesses to deliver quick turnaround time. Its high speed networking enables rapid file transfer with 4GB RAM for job queuing. While printing on a light colored shirt can be done in 14 seconds, printing on a dark garment takes 26 seconds. Its new Hanger Platens and auto height adjustment enable for faster loading with optional grip pads for frameless placement.

Epson SureColor SC-F3030 comes with Epson Garment Creator, which enables production of complex high-quality images containing a mix of text and graphics. Epson Accounting software helps in cost control and new Epson Cloud Solution PORT (Remote Monitoring System for Professional Printers) solution helps in enhanced management, security and operational support. These software make the new printer highly functional. Epson has introduced elements such as enhanced productivity and highly durable design to help businesses be more efficient and to optimize the printing workflow. Additionally, the new SureColor SC-F3030 printer is designed with ink-less nozzle status monitoring and advanced auto cleaning, which ensures consistent output with minimum wastage.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vasudevan, General Manager – LFP/IE said, “At Epson, our next generation digital textile printers bring together the best of Epson’s technical expertise and printing technology, further promising high performance industrial level production yields and highest quality output. The new SureColor SC-F3030 printer is designed for high productivity to boost profits. We have been incorporating customer feedback so we can deliver the best equipment to our customers.’’