Epson Launches A4 Size Dye-Sublimation Printer for Producing Promotional and Bespoke Products

Epson, a world leader in digital imaging and printing solutions, today announced the launch of SC-F130, the company’s first A4 size genuine dye-sublimation Inkjet printer based on the business inkjet platform. The all new printer comes with a low total cost of ownership (TCO) and is ideal for small-scale photoshops, small businesses and start-ups looking to expand their product offering into the promotional goods segment.

The Epson SC-F130 supports large volume Ink bottles and is designed for rigid and textile substrates with genuine dye-sublimation ink, which can produce highest print quality. Its 140ml Ink bottle provides a low-cost alternative to cartridge-based inks enabling businesses to run longer, resulting in reduced downtime and increasing productivity. The SC-F130 is best suited for promotional goods like mugs, key chains, phone covers and other small merchandise items. The user can also customize garments to create bespoke products such as Tote bags, scarfs, caps, aprons, lanyards and small cushion covers. The dye-sublimation printer features a tilting 2.4-inch LCD screen, Wi-Fi printing and front-feeding, easy to change paper functionality (150 sheets).

“At Epson, we are excited to expand our award-winning product line with the addition of the SC-F130. Our commitment has always been to drive the digital printing market and we are confident that this product will enable more businesses to expand into the increasingly popular promotional goods market. The SC-F130 perfectly addresses the market need for small size businesses wanting to enter the business with a low investment in an easy-to-use dye-sublimation printer that will allow them to create personalized promotional products, fashion apparel and home décor and furnishing. One of the most feature-rich dye-sublimation printers in the market today, the SC-F130 is convenient to use and delivers high image quality, consistently,” said Mr Vasudevan LK, General Manager – LFP/IE, Epson India.

Priced at INR 39,099, the SC-F130 is a truly turnkey solution and forms part of Epson’s complete and reliable end-to-end Dye-Sublimation printing solution, which includes inks, driver and paper, all designed to work together seamlessly. Epson’s PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead and a lookup table (LUT) that’s designed for promotional goods and gifts, as well as rigid substrate, allow the new printer to achieve optimum quality and consistency levels. With a warranty of 1 year or 6,000 (whichever comes first), the SC-F130 printer assures further peace of mind for users.