Epson L8180 Multifunction Photo Printer Designed Uniquely for Photo Studios and Photo Enthusiasts

Epson EcoTank L8180 A3+ Photo Printer is designed uniquely to cater to photo studios and photo enthusiasts to be a multifunction printer and delivers a higher colour gamut for stunning quality Photo prints with powerful performance and affordability.

KEY FEATURES:

6-Colour Ink System: The Epson Claria ET Premium inks produce high-quality, long-lasting photos up to A3+ size as well as outstanding black and white photos with the new grey ink.

Save Time and Money: This economical printer allows you to print up to 2,300 high-quality photos with the replacement ink bottles. The bottles and tanks are designed for ease of use, meaning no hassle or mess when it’s time to refill.

Modern Flexibility: With full Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and Ethernet connectivity, you can easily integrate this printer with your existing home set-up. You can also print from SD cards and USB flash drives through the 10.9cm colour touchscreen.

Artistic Media Compatibility: The L8180 has photo-size and A4 front paper trays plus will print directly to suitable CDs/DVDs. The A3+ rear tray also accepts speciality media such as craft papers and card

Heat-Free Technology: Engineered with Micro Piezo heat-free technology, you can enjoy consistent high-speed printing, with greatly reduced energy consumption so you can save time and money.

Epson Smart Panel App: This app enables you to control your printer from your smart device2. Print photos, copy documents, set up and troubleshoot your printer, and let your creativity flow with a wide range of artistic templates.