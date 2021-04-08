Epson EcoTank Printers Win ‘Red Dot: Best of the Best of the Red Dot Award: Product Design’

Epson announced that its EcoTank printers had in the Red Dot [2021] design awards won the prestigious Red Dot: Best of the Best of the Red Dot Award: Product Design [2021], which was only awarded to a small fraction of approximately 7,800 entries. The company said that its document scanners and professional photo printers had also been recognized in the Red Dot of the Red Dot Award: Product Design [2021].

This year marks the fifth successive year that Epson products have won in the product design category, and the third in which its printers had received the Red Dot: Best of the Best.

Red Dot: Best of the Best of the Red Dot Award: Product Design [2021]: EcoTank ET series (ET-16650/ ET-16600 /ET-5850 /ET-5800 /ET-15000)

Red Dot of the Red Dot Award: Product Design [2021]: Document scanners (WorkForce DS-32000/ DS-30000); Professional photo printers (SureColor SC-P900/ SC-P906/ SC-P700/ SC-P706/ SC-PX1VL/ SC-PX1V)

Created in 1955 in Germany, the Red Dot Design Award is organized by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen design center and is recognized around the world as one of the most prestigious awards in design. A jury of experts evaluates products announced during the past two years and selects the best designs based on nine criteria, including degree of innovation, functionality, ergonomics, ecological compatibility, and durability. This year’s winners were selected from entries from around the world. Details of the award-winning Epson products:

EcoTank ET series (ET-16650/ ET-16600 /ET-5850 /ET-5800 /ET-15000): This A4/A3 inkjet multi-purpose series of business printers now features our highly popular Ecotank system. With outstanding low cost, compact design that fits on a desktop, the fastest print speed in its class, and high environmental performance thanks to its low energy consumption, it is changing the SOHO business scene.

Document scanners (WorkForce DS-32000/ DS-30000): These A3 office scanners achieve high productivity in a compact design. The 3-way structure lets you efficiently digitize different documents without damaging them, while letting you clear the desk when not using the scanner. In addition to normal use, you can rotate the unit horizontally for an easy feed position for volume scanning. Rotate the unit vertically when not in use to save desk space.

Professional photo printers (SureColor SC-P900/ SC-P906/ SC-P700/ SC-P706/ SC-PX1VL/ SC-PX1V): These photo quality inkjet printers supporting A2 extra and A3 extra sizes achieve an outstanding compact size with exceptional expressive power for professional photographers and photo enthusiasts. After ten years, we reviewed the image quality, unit size, exterior design, and usability from scratch to create Epson flagship models fit to lead a new era of photograph production.