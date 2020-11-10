Epson 3LCD Projectors Achieve Cumulative Global Sales of 30 Million Units

Seiko Epson Corporation has announced that in October 2020 cumulative global sales of its 3LCD projectors reached 30 million units. Epson has driven the projector market forward since it launched the VPJ-700, its first 3LCD projector, in 1989. In 1994, the company released the ELP-3000, a projector that connected to PCs and helped establish the culture of big-screen business presentations. Epson subsequently developed projectors for diverse fields beyond the office, including the home, education, and commercial facilities. The company has continued to lead the market, maintaining its position as the world’s No.1* supplier of projectors for 19 successive years, and now achieving sales of 30 million units worldwide.

“We are very proud to reach global projector sales of 30 million units,” said Yasunori Yoshino, COO of Epson’s Visual Products Operations Division. “With the help of our customers, our projectors have realized excellent visual experiences and effective visual communications in business, education, the home, retail and digital art. We couldn’t have achieved this milestone without the cooperation of our customers and other stakeholders. But we will not stop here. Our plan is to take visual communications to the next level by solving issues in society, by stimulating the imagination of people around the world, and by designing products and services that enable people to fully exercise their creativity.”

With their big-screen viewing capability and interactive functionality, Epson is seeing increased demand for its business and home projectors, primarily due to expanded use of education applications and at-home requirements caused by the pandemic. Epson’s strength derives from products that are based on core technologies and core devices that it has developed and manufactured itself, for example the high-temperature polysilicon TFT panels that are the core component of projectors. The company seeks to expand the market for high-brightness projectors by combining these technologies with the brightness, fine detail and easy installation of laser projectors. Epson will also offer lighting models that transform retail spaces, and will increase its lineups of compact models that bring the benefits of the big screen to the home, and of short-throw models.