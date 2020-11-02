Enterprises Eliminate Legacy Firewalls Due to High Costs and Inability to Stop Cyberattacks

More than 60% of organizations believe that legacy firewalls are ineffective in preventing harmful cyberattacks against applications, data centers, and cloud data, according to the report ” Rethinking Firewalls: Security and Agility for the Modern Enterprise”, conducted by Ponemon on behalf of Guardicore.

As a result, 53% of survey respondents are actively looking to replace legacy firewalls with modern security solutions that are more cost effective, provide greater flexibility and can match the speed and agility digital transformation requires. The report surveyed more than 600 security professionals in the US to learn about how legacy firewalls are used in the modern enterprise.

The report demonstrates how legacy security technologies – such as network and ‘next-gen’ firewalls – hinder agility and fail to secure data and applications across data centers and cloud environments.

“The findings of the report reflect what many CISOs and security professionals already know – digital transformation has rendered the legacy firewall obsolete,” said Pavel Gurvich, co-founder and CEO, Guardicore. “As organizations adopt cloud, IoT, and DevOps to become more agile, antiquated network security solutions are not only ineffective at stopping attacks on these properties, but actually hinder the desired flexibility and speed they are hoping to attain.”

Key findings of the study

Legacy Firewalls are Failing to Enable Zero Trust: Zero Trust has emerged as an effective framework to help modern organizations protect cloud infrastructure, distributed workforces and applications. According to the report, while 49% of respondents have implemented a Zero Trust model of security to some extent, 63% believe their organizations’ legacy firewalls are failing to enable Zero Trust across the enterprise.

Firewalls Fail to Stop Attacks, Leave Organizations Vulnerable: Legacy security technologies fail to minimize the attack surface and increasingly leave organizations vulnerable to cyberattacks. 61% of respondents say their organizations’ firewalls could not contain a breach of its data center perimeter, while 64% believe that legacy firewalls are ineffective against modern attacks like ransomware.

Legacy Firewalls Hinder Agility, Cost Too Much to Maintain: Organizations increasingly believe that firewalls are damaging to digital transformation, lacking the flexibility and speed required for modern environments. Fifty seven percent of respondents indicate it can take from three weeks to more than a month to change firewall rules to accommodate an update or new application. This is driving firewall attrition, with more than 53% organizations moving away from firewalls due to costs and complexity.