End to End Cloud Service Co. ESDS Strengthens Leadership Team

Cloud and Data Center company, ESDS Software Solution Limited has announced the appointment of Darryl Cox as CEO – International Markets (Dubai) and Sameer Redij as their Chief Revenue Officer with effect from August 16, 2021, and August 4, 2021, respectively.

Darryl Cox CEO – International Markets (Dubai) has over two decades of experience in the field of strategic alliances. Prior to joining ESDS Software, he was associated with Infor Dubai as an alliance director. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Northampton.

Now Chief Revenue Officer at ESDS, Sameer Redij has more than a decade of leadership experience field of IT and systems. Prior to joining ESDS Software, he was associated with companies such as Twenty Twenty Media Private Limited, Gartner India Research & Advisory Services Private Limited, HCL Infinet Limited, and IBM India Private Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Mumbai and a post-graduate diploma in business management from the Indian Business Academy.

Speaking on the recent appointments, Mr. Piyush Somani, Managing Director, and Chairman, ESDS said, “I am pleased to welcome Darryl Cox and Sameer Redij to the ESDS family. Given the skill and leadership capabilities of both, we stand to scale great heights in Cloud SaaS and Infrastructure Solution and continue with our business mission to help companies and corporations alike to digitally transform their business operations”