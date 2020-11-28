Emerald Jewellery Selects IBM to Enable AI Driven Mobile Application Platform

IBM and Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited (Emerald Jewellery), one of India’s largest jewelry manufacturers, today unveiled the “Tej” mobile app, a first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile application platform powering the B2B business of Emerald Jewellery in India. The app connects Emerald Jewellery with its ~200 dealers, enabling them to search through a growing catalogue of over 500,000 jewelry designs quickly and navigate the complex ordering process easily.

As a part of the multi-year engagement, Emerald Jewelry selected IBM iX, the business design arm of IBM Services, to design, build and deploy Tej, which runs on iOS and Android operating systems. Utilizing the IBM Garage Methodology and IBM Research Labs India, a team of IBM technology and mobile design experts developed the Visual Browse and Visual Search APIs which is hosted on IBM Public Cloud and secured with the IBM Security MaaS360 with Watson Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) platform.

The collaboration with IBM has enabled Emerald Jewellery to redesign the buying process for their dealers, from jewellery design selection to placing a purchase order, using a zero-touch engagement model. Tej App integrates with Visual Browse and Visual Search from IBM Research labs developed for enhanced cognitive search capabilities. IBM India Research Labs developed the vision APIs to help Emerald Jewellery dealers search for specific design elements more easily.

“Our business model is B2B sales where we sell to wholesalers, dealers and large retail chains. With an in-house design team of 170 manual and computer-aided designers based out of Bombay, Delhi, Kolkata and Coimbatore, we have built a design bank of more than 500,000 designs. We introduce more than 2000 new designs across categories every month. This is one of our greatest strengths and there is a need to showcase this to our customers and expand the design range for jewellery retail in India,” said Mr. K Srinivasan, Managing Director, Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited.

Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India/South Asia, said, “We are proud to partner with Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited, one of India’s largest jewellery manufacturers. As their strategic transformation partner, we were able to deliver to a challenging and complex requirement of a B2B ordering system. Each order having multiple configurations of jewellery designs in various caratage, size and weight, was a complex CPQ (Configure Price and Quote) system that was built for Emerald Jewellery on a hybrid mobile app architecture hosted on IBM Cloud.”

“We also ensured that the customer ordering process is directly integrated into their ERP system by developing consumable API’s on their ERP platform and integrating it with the ‘Tej’ app. ‘Tej’ mobile app is a truly “born-on-the-cloud” solution, developed and hosted on IBM Cloud,” reiterated Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India/South Asia.