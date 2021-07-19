Embee Software Wins Microsoft’s Cloud Innovation Partner of the Year 2021 Award

Embee Software Private Limited won the Microsoft India Area Award 2021 – Cloud Innovation Partner of the Year – Azure and MWS. The annual awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in different categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries, and sectors globally in which Microsoft technologies are used. Nominations were judged based on their commitment to customers, their solution’s impact on the market, and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies. “To be selected as the top innovative partner in the country in such a dynamic area is an incredible feat. It is a recognition of our tireless efforts over the past few years to innovate and diversify. This award reinforces our mantra, that is, innovation is the future,” says Mr Sudhir Kothari, CEO and Founder, Embee Software.

Embee’s nominated solutions and their respective success stories speak volumes about their team’s dedication and commitment to providing innovative solutions and unique services to customers and ensuring their enhanced satisfaction levels. “Announcing the winners and finalists for the Partner of the Year Awards is always a highlight for us each year,” said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. “These companies are bringing innovative solutions to complex business challenges and providing digital transformation opportunities for their customers from cloud to edge. Congratulations to each winner and finalist on this tremendous achievement.”

Embee is known for their custom applications built on Modern Workplace Solutions and platform that bring in key information, common tools, and trusted processes empowering organizations to increasingly gather, learn, and work. Their custom app development and consulting services based on Microsoft Teams, Power Apps, and SharePoint ensure that the business continues to grow, thrive and adapt in a modern digital world.

Embee’s capabilities on the Azure Cloud is also demonstrated with its advanced specializations in Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop, Linux and Open Source Database Migration to Microsoft Azure, Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure, Azure on Kubernetes and Identity and Access Management.

Embee supports Azure transformation from strategy to implementation and beyond for its customers. It simplifies management of the new infrastructure and platform with comprehensive managed services for Azure, thereby expediting business transformation and enabling innovation.

With industry approved tools and methodologies, seasoned experts who deliver dynamic architecture, robust security, and 24×7×365 support for operations, Embee is strategically positioned to help its customers make most out of their Cloud investment.