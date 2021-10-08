ECS to Unveil the Latest Product Solutions at GITEX Global 2021

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) is proud to announce our participation at GITEX Global 2021 at the Dubai International Trade Centre HALL 4, C21, from October 17 to 21. ECS will be showcasing the brand-new LIVA miniPC series, AIO PCs, and motherboards for various vertical markets as well as for commercial applications.

The ECS LIVA Mini PCs provide various product categories with flexible functions to fulfill various smart solutions.The Mini PC Family – including the pocket-sized Q series, multi-functional Z series, industrial-grade M series, and ultra-powerful One series -is ideal for wide ranging applications. These applications include smart retail, transportation, digital signage for hotels and hospital, smart conferencing for business, intelligent edge computing for AI solutions, and home computing for long-distance working and for education.

The world’s smallest miniPC – LIVA Q3 Plus – is smaller than a mouse but it features a 15W AMD Ryzen™ APU with embedded V1605B and R1505G CPU equipped with a cooling fan to keep your system cool and reliable. The internal GPU brings eye-catching 4K graphics that support dual display through its HDMI/mini-Display Portto expand the desktop workspace giving you the flexibility and multitask on two monitors without limitations.The Q3 Plus is alsoi deal for digital signage supporting thin-client or terminal applications for versatile use-cases, including indoor and outdoor displays for public facilities such as for schools or libraries, healthcare, hospitality, business and retail.

The LIVA Z3 and Z3Eare super miniPCs that are passively cooled entirely without fans. At just 0.48 liters in size, and sipping only a maximum 6W TDP of CPU power, this ultra-efficient miniPC features Intel Jasper Lake Pentium® Silver N6000 & Celeron® N5100/N4500 processors with Intel Graphics and media acceleration built-in. A silent fanless design means that even in a dusty environment, the LIVA Z3 series is more reliable and requires less maintenance compared to other designs. It provides a cost-effective and low-maintenance solution with easy deployment for digital signage in markets such as smart vending machines, digital displays, digital menus, kiosks, information display systems, and more.

A small design, efficient operation, and powerful capabilities from AMD Ryzen™ 3/5/7 & Athlon™ processors with Radeon™ RX graphics allows the LIVA One A300 to be an extremely flexible device. It is offered as barebones or as a full system integration solution with or without OS preinstalled for a very wide range of potential applications. Users can outfit the LIVA One A300 with anything from ultra-efficient dual-core Athlon-class APUs to powerful 8-core APUs with advanced Radeon™ RX graphics that offer great performance for work or play. For business applications, its small size, excellent power efficiency, and class-leading built-in graphics processing benefit smart signage or other visual- and display-centric applications, in addition to edge computer, retail, healthcare, terminals, and gateways.