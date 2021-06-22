ECS Releases the Small 15 W Mini PC – LIVA Q3 Plus

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) announces small 15W Mini PC– LIVA Q3 Plus. LIVA Q3 Plus featured with AMD Ryzen embedded V1605B processor, which brings together the breakthrough performance of the pioneering AMD “Zen” CPU and “Vega” GPU architectures in a seamlessly-integrated SoC solution that provides extreme high performance, low power consumption and a more stable user environment to manage content easily. With the pocket-size, LIVA Q3 Plus can fit in any limited space, and it is designed specifically for enterprises to digital signage, smart office, edge computing, self-service counter and digital casino gaming solutions. Mighty Size with Uncompromising Performance: LIVA Q3 Plus features with AMD Ryzen embedded V1605B processor by using the exclusive overlap mechanical design, which power scaling only 15W TDP compares to other high performance processor. In spite of its compact dimensions, LIVA Q3 Plus designs to embed an internal cooling fan to avoid overheating, which can keep your system stay cool and more stable.

See More with Incredible 4K Resolutions: LIVA Q3 Plus is powered by the integrated AMD Ryzen embedded processor. The internal GPU brings the eye-catching 4K graphic. LIVA Q3 Plus supports up to dual independent displays through its HDMI and mDP, giving you the flexibility to expand the desktop workspace and multitask abilities to rise up work efficiency.

Full Connectivity for Your Needs: LIVA Q3 Plus equipped with multiple ports to fulfill your work requirements including two high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1×1 ports, one USB 2.0 porton the front panel, one HDMI 2.0, one mDP 1.4, one Gigabit LAN on the rear panel. It also offers one Micro SD extend slot (up to 1TB) to upgrade your storage and one Kensington lock to secure the device when placed in the public environmentsuch as shopping mall and bus station.

Space-saving Design: The design of LIVA Q3 Plus is featuring gold lines on black case, the stylish and modern design blends in any place. It can also be mounted in VESA-compatible display as your need for any business application such as digital signage, smart office solutions and transportation board.