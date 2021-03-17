ECS Releases New Industrial-grade Mini PC – LIVA M300-W

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), the motherboard, Mini-PC, Notebooks, mobile device and smart city solutions provider, presents the latest light and thin mini PC – LIVA M300-W. LIVA M300-W is designed by iron grey metal chassis with compact size measuring only 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.6 cm. LIVA M300-W is powered by Rockchip RK3399K SoC with quad and dual core CPU which can support dual operating system of Android 8.1* and Lubuntu 18.04. It is also equipped with HDMI 2.0 port which can support up to 4K resolution and CEC system. LIVA M300-W is crafted for industrial use by its wide temperature and dustproof design. It is an ideal mini PC to run under extreme environment such as construction site, factory and warehouse for many applications like surveillance, terminal, POS and thermal-sensing.

LIVA M300-W features the outstanding fanless thermal design. It can effectively dissipate heat and operate in wide-temperature from -10°C to 60°C and humidity range from 10% to 95% when CPU running multi-tasksstably under critical environment such as construction site, casino, transportation center and shopping mall.

LIVA M300-W equipped with RK3399K Processor featuring Dual-core Cortex-A72 and Quad-core Cortex-A53. With the ARM-based processor, LIVA M300-W can adopted for many different applications and process your computing tasks more efficiently with less power consumption, which is ideal for terminal and POS solutions.

The brand new LIVA M300-W offers varieties of connectivity to meet different requirements. For video output, it features Display Port 1.2 and HDMI 2.0, which supports dual display and up to 4K high quality resolution with 60Hz and CEC function. Besides, it provides one blazing fast USB 3.2 Gen 1×1, three USB 2.0 ports and one COM port(RS-232/RS-422/RS-485). LIVA M300-W can support one Micro SD card-reader* and one Micro SIM card slot* in order to connect 4G/5G mobile for public transportation and advertising van as digital signage solution.

To provide a more flexible user interface, LIVA M300-W supports Android 8.1 and Lubuntu 18.04. Enterprises and companies can choose the most suitable system to operate for different requirements which is perfect for media use, server, and network surveillance.