ECS Releases Brand new Superior Performance Mini PC – LIVA Z3 & Z3E

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), the global leading motherboard, MiniPCs, Notebooks, mobile device and smart city solutions provider, is proud to present the high performance, power efficient and multi-tasking mini PC – LIVA Z3 & Z3E. They build in powerful and multi-functional Intel® Jasper Lake Pentium® & Celeron® processors with up to 16GB* DDR4 dual-channel memory technology, and is expandable through the M.2 socket to meet various needs. LIVA Z3 & Z3E also equip with the latest 802.11ax* technology to effortlessly support your wireless connection. They support dual-screen output via HDMI 2.0 and mini DisplayPort both up to 4K high-quality resolution. It is not only suitable for commercial office, remote office, online learning and home entertainment, but also an alternative option for smart digital signage, smart education and self-service kiosk and so forth to broaden your business!

The LIVA Z3 & Z3E feature Intel® Pentium® & Celeron® processors, up to 35% higher processing power than the previous generation. They adopt eMMC 5.1 128GB* as the storage capacity and DDR4 dual-channel 16GB memory, which accelerate system performance and improve response speed as well. Furthermore, the M.2 PCIE 2280 interface for SSD and 2.5″ SATA interface for HDD/ SSD assist users to easily tackle the daily tasks by experiencing a compact PC.

With the latest wireless technology, 802.11ax*, the transmission speed excels up to 10 Gbps and increases 40% on performance, providing users to enjoy the convenience of fast-paced world anytime. Besides the wireless network, LIVA Z3 & Z3E provide a Gigabyte LAN port (RJ45) for stable Internet connection. The all-round network configuration and advanced Bluetooth 5.0* assist users to surf on the internet without latency, and establish a home-like studio in the limited space.

Standard HDMI 2.0 and mini DisplayPort can be hooked up to different displays with 4K resolution at the same time. LIVA Z3 & Z3E support amazing 4K resolution at 60 fps to bring users an excellent audio-visual experience. This systematic deployment best suits for various business types including video conferencing, digital advertising, information broadcasting and more in variety of applications. The LIVA Z3 & Z3E help facilitate your flexible setting of devices at office, and it’s also a good choice for you to build up a home theater.

LIVA Z3 & Z3E configure USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with the incredible efficiency of 10 Gbps transmission rate. Users can clearly feel that how easier and faster data transmits than before. In addition, LIVA Z3 & Z3E also equip with three USB 3.2 Gen 1 and A USB 2.0, abundant ports can meet all the needs of users. Model LIVA Z3 LIVA Z3E Processor Intel® Jasper Lake SoC Pentium® Silver N6000 & Celeron® N5100 /