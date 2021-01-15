ECS announces its latest ultra-small and power efficient mini PC – LIVA Q1A/ Q1A Plus. The size is only 74 x 74x 34.6 mm, just as light as a mouse yet with desktop performance. LIVA Q1A features quad core Rockchip SoC and Q1A Plus features quad and dual core Rockchip SoC. It can save 15% of power consumption but increase 50% of performance. Designed by ARM-based CPU and the aluminum CPU heat sink, LIVA Q1A series can keep cool without fan. The fanless design makes it silent and energy-saving. LIVA Q1A series supports up to 4K resolution, HDMI CEC remote control function, Android system and open SDK. LIVA Q1A series is tiny enough to mount in any limited space and suitable for variety of digital signage application such as shopping mall, smart classroom, transportation, hotels and healthcare center!