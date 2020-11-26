ECS Announces its Latest All-in-One PC – E22-MH410/E24-MH410

ECS is proud to present the latest All-in-One PC – E22-MH410/E24-MH410. It features up to Intel® 10th Generation Core i processor and DDR4-2666MHz memory for uncompromising performance. The space-saving and streamlined design fits perfectly for any business application such as government and public institutions, healthcare, bank and hotel counter that require computers remain in the office all the times and also ideal for home entertainment.

Elitegroup Computer Systems is a top-notch manufacturer and supplier of several families of computer products in the industry. With almost 30 years of experience, ECS not only produces high-quality products such as motherboards, desktops, notebook computers, graphics cards and other mobile products, but also provides customized computer programming and hardware/ software design service for a wide variety of customers.