DST collaborates with IBM to build STEM career opportunities

The Department of Science & Technology (DST) and IBM India announced two collaborations, both aimed at promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) learning among students and to inspire them towards STEM careers.

The first collaboration involves the DST’s Vigyan Jyoti programme, which aims at creating a level-playing field for meritorious girls from grade 9 to 12 to pursue STEM in their higher education. The second collaboration is with Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organization of DST, which will build and run ‘Engage With Science’ – a technology-driven interactivity platform, which shall work in tandem with the India Science OTT channel.

Engage With Science will aim at creating excitement and involvement among school students through tools like gamification and help increase consumption of science and technology content from India Science and make STEM look aspirational for their future careers.

“It’s a historic moment as DST and IBM start a unique Public-Private Partnership model on two different programmes – STEM Learning for Girls and Engage With Science. IBM is one of the companies that bring a positive disruption to the industry. This partnership will leverage technology to reach out to students and give them an experience of interactive learning. The new learning platform will supplement classroom teaching and help students in deriving insights from it and implementing them to solve real-world problems.” said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Govt of India.