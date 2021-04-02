Druva Cloud Platform Surpasses 2.5 Billion Annual Backups on World Backup Day

Druva Inc announced it has surpassed 7 million daily backups as it continues to set the standard as the industry’s largest cloud data protection platform operating at scale. Daily backup activity surged by more than 40 percent over the last 12 months as Druva has expanded its footprint across 16 global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Regions and has helped thousands of organizations embrace cloud data protection to navigate unprecedented challenges. With more than 2.5 billion backups completed annually, 169PB of data under management, industry-first innovations, and a platform purpose-built for the cloud era, Druva has also once again been named Data Management Company of the Year by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization.

The dramatic and rapid shift to remote working has pushed digitization initiatives to the forefront, with 68 percent of IT decision makers having accelerated their digital transformation plans since the pandemic.* As cloud migrations continue, data has become both more valuable, and in greater need of protection, than ever before. In tandem, IT teams need solutions which can protect data regardless of where it is created or stored, unlock its value to the organization, and strengthen business resiliency. The Druva Cloud Platform is built with automated backup and recovery features and proven ransomware protection that help businesses improve data agility, accelerate cloud migration efforts, and lower overall costs. These features, combined with the platform’s scalable cloud-native architecture and comprehensive workload coverage for protecting critical applications, helped Druva secure recognition as Data Management Company of the Year for the second consecutive year.

“With all the complexities of the modern IT landscape, organizations deserve a simple, secure and automated solution for backing up their data, no matter where it lives,” said Thomas Been, Chief Marketing Officer, Druva. “Business resilience has become dependent on data resilience, and whether you’re facing a cyber attack, data privacy regulations, or seeking insights to drive your business forward, data protection has become entwined with everyday operations. As the world moves to the cloud, Druva is uniquely positioned to help customers in this moment.”

Druva Cloud Platform is designed to simplify data management and transform backup data into an asset. Over the last year, the company has continued to deliver product enhancements, innovations, and industry-firsts for Druva Cloud Platform users. The 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards recognizes the world’s top data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries across a range of categories, such as Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, and more. This year, the award program received over 1,750 nominations across the globe. Druva’s recognition from the Data Breakthrough Awards for the second consecutive year adds to a list of awards the company has received over the last several months.