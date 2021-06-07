DiGiSPICE Launches New-age Startup ‘Korero Platforms’

Korero Platforms, a new-age startup offering communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions to enterprises was launched today. Korero, meaning conversations, will enable omni-channel, contextual conversations between future-ready businesses and their stakeholders. Korero Platforms will help enterprises in their digital transformation journey by harnessing the latest AI technology to improve the connected customer experience.

A business unit of DiGiSPICE Technologies, Korero Platforms will leverage DiGiSPICE’s global presence and rich experience in running technology and content focused platforms and solutions for public as well as private enterprises. DiGiSPICE has a legacy of catering to a diverse set of enterprise customer needs, whilst keeping pace with the rapid evolutions in the technology industry, which will prove to be a benefit for Korero Platforms, as it gets launched today. Korero Platforms will leverage the existing partnerships and customer base that DiGiSPICE has not only in India, but other geographies, while expanding into the Indian start-up industry.

Enterprise customers leveraging Korero Platforms’ Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) offerings are expected to get 20 – 25% higher RoI in their marketing campaigns and reduce the cost of engagement with clients by 30%. It provides a safe, secure, intelligent, interactive and reliable two-way conversation platform. This harnesses the power of AI and Cloud as well as on-premise solutions, to offer tailored interactions with different stakeholders. Korero Platforms with its differentiated market offerings will help enterprises create, control and maximize their campaign performance. The AI tools will further drive the customer lifetime value by automating the communication flow.

While Korero Platforms is industry agnostic and can be deployed to optimize customer communication across businesses of every size and in every sector, the company’s present focus is to drive adoption in Retail/ e-Commerce, BFSI and Utilities with large enterprises, MSMEs as well as start-ups in the new economy. It has already on-boarded leading public and private enterprises as customers in India.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Dilip Modi, Founder, Korero Platforms & Spice Money said, “Through DiGiSPICE’s 20 year rich experience, we identified the need of enterprise customers, upcoming start-ups and next-gen marketers, for an omni-channel communication platform-as-a-service offering to drive superior customer engagement. Moreover, we have witnessed the demand and appetite for digital solutions from small businesses as well as start-ups through our success in Spice Money. Korero Platforms will not only cater to new clients, but will also address the needs of DiGiSPICE’s existing customer base across the globe.”