DIGISOL Systems to Host Online ‘Yoga workshop’ For Partners & SIs on Yoga Day

DIGISOL Systems Ltd, a provider of IT networking solutions, will be conducting a free online Yoga workshop on the occasion of International Yoga Day for its Partners, SIs and Employees on 21st June, 7:30 AM. The objective of the workshop is to help attendees learn how to use yoga and breathing techniques to improve general mobility and health.

On the International Yoga Day the workshop will be conducted by Mrs. Komal Naik, Ex Digisol employee and now Faculty with the Art of Living Foundation. The workshop will consist of total mind-body workout that combines strengthening and stretching poses with deep breathing and meditation. Partners and SIs can join the Mind Matters workshop for free by registering here: https://bit.ly/2S4LyMd

Highlights of the workshop:

Breath awareness, followed by a warm up Yoga poses Pranayam and deep breathing exercises Meditation

Digisol has always been a channel and partner centric company, since its inception. Even during this time of unprecedented uncertainty, the company has taken the responsibility to help ease the COVID-19 related stress through this workshop and hopes it will benefit the attendees.