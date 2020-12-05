DIGISOL Systems to Conduct ‘Understanding Passive Networking’ Training Online on Dec 8, 2020

DIGISOL Systems will be conducting another free online training program for T2 partners on Understanding Passive Networking on 8th December, 2020, 4 PM. The objective of this free training program is to enhance knowledge of T2 Partners on Copper & Fiber Technology and introducing them to the latest structured cabling products and solutions offered by Digisol.

Partners can join the free online training by registering here: https://bit.ly/37uvHuf. Understanding Passive Networking Training is designed to give participants a detailed insight on Copper & Fiber Technology.

Copper: Basics of Transmission; UTP Vs STP; Categories of cables; Channel of copper network; and Digisol Copper product offerings and its features.

Fiber: Basics Of Fiber Cabling; Types of Fiber cables; Types and Application of single mode and multi mode fiber cable; Optical link; and Fiber portfolio and its features.

DIGISOL has been empowering Partners, System Integrators, ISPs/MSOs across India by conducting various training programs under DITT (Digisol Institution of Technical Training) and even during this time of unprecedented uncertainty, the company has taken the responsibility to empower all the partners by conducting online training programs.