DIGISOL Launches DG-WM520TWI, a Dual Band In-Wall Access Point

DIGISOL Systems Ltd, unveils an In-Wall Managed Wireless Access Points- DG-WM520TWI with Wireless AC Technology and RJ11 Port. The newly introduced Access Point supports fast data rate (450Mbps in 5GHz and 300Mbps in 2.4GHz) and dual band that allows downloading large video, music files to sync more quickly and stream seamlessly.

Wireless AC Technology

The newly launched DG-WM520TWI AC dual band In-wall mount Wireless Access Point comes with AC technology 750Mbps data rate for seamless/smoother video and music streaming. It allows connecting more users through computers, Internet-ready TVs, game consoles, and other Wi-Fi devices can also access into this wireless networking

Better Performance with Dual Band

With Dual Band feature users can now double their network bandwidth. It is designed to help avoid interference and maximize throughput. User can browse web pages, handle mails and chat over 2.4G while enjoying large-free HD multimedia and online gaming over 5GHz without worrying about interference. The device feature, build in ‘Smart Channel Analysis Tool’ which helps to select the less Wi-Fi Interference channels and ensures stability of wireless signal.

Power over Ethernet

DG-WM520TWI Access Point has integrated IEEE 802.3af standard Power over Ethernet (PoE), for easy installation and lower cost. Thus, it can be installed in areas where power outlets are not easily available, eliminating the mess of altering existing network infrastructure.

Easy to Manage

The device works with multiple function smart router, WLAN controller and PoE switches. Its plug and play feature makes it easy to deploy anywhere. The device provides high security dual band wireless access for end users and gigabit Ethernet for IPTV. It allows administrator to manage it in centrally and remotely, thus making it an ideal solution for Hotels, schools, and hospitals.