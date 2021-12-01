DIGISOL DG-GR6010 XPON ONU Router

DG-GR6010 is a Dual Mode Routing ONU modem is an ideal for Fiber-to-the-Home solution, as it allows users to access high-speed internet connection via the GPON port. It features dual mode ONU, thus works on both GPON and Gigabit EPON technology which can detect and exchange PON mode automatically. It is highly reliable and easy to maintain, with guaranteed QoS and fully compliant to IEEE 802.3ah EPON and ITU-T G.984.x GPON standard.

The router comes with plug and play feature. Its auto-detecting, auto-configuration, and auto firmware feature makes the configuration simple, and enables deployment of security solutions quick. Additionally, it supports NAT/firewall and the layer three routing functions. Now users can enjoy high-speed GPON services and bandwidth-intensive multimedia applications much easier and faster than ever before.

Enjoy lightning-fast speed with this Digisol XPON ONU Router. Designed for home and SOHO users, it provides FTTH ultra-broadband access. Equipped with EPON/GPON technology along with NAT/Firewall support, it ensures high-performance. Besides, this easy to use plug and play router has auto-detection, auto firmware, and auto-configuration for hassle-free usage.

With constant innovation, Digisol continues to strengthen its foothold in the IT networking industry by introducing new range of IT networking products. The company has introduced many made in India products previously under passive networking range of products. Digisol is committed to government’s vision for Make in India and has always encouraged local manufacturing in the Indian IT Sector from the past three decades.

Features