DIGISOL Appoints Fazal Tabraze as Regional Sales Manager for South Region

DIGISOL Systems Ltd, a leading provider of IT Networking solutions, has announced the appointment of Mr. Fazal Tabraze as Regional Sales Manager for South Region. He will be responsible for developing sales strategies in line with business goals in South Region and will be based out of Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sarvesh Mishra, Head of Sales & Marketing said, “South has been a significant and growing market for Digisol and we are happy to have Fazal on board as our Regional Sales Manager. His appointment is fully in line with our strategy to enhance our presence and grow in the southern region. His wide industry experience will expand our presence and bring a new dynamic to our business in the region.”

Commenting on the new role, Mr. Fazal Tabraze, Regional Sale Manager- South said, “I am excited to be part of DIGISOL Systems and contribute to the company’s growth in this new role. It’s a privilege to work with an organization that has been digitally empowering the business through its IT networking solution in India since 3 decades. I am looking forward to work closely with the team and create opportunities to grow the business in South.”

Mr. Tabraze has over 20 years of experience in the Networking & Telecommunications Industry. Prior to joining Digisol, he has worked with brands like Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd, Ingram Micro Ltd, Texonic Instruments, VXL Instruments Ltd. In his last stint, he was associated with OST Electronics Pvt. Ltd as a Regional Manager. Mr. Fazal completed his graduation in Commerce from the University of Madras in Vellore and holds certification in Systimax SCS Design and Engineering.