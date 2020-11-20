DigiCert Enterprise PKI Manager Enhances Security for Remote Workforces

Featuring automation and flexible deployment for on-premises and cloud environments, Enterprise PKI Manager helps organizations easily deploy digital certificates to secure users, devices and applications.

Enterprise PKI Manager in DigiCert ONE from DigiCert, Inc., the world’s leading provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and PKI solutions, supports security for today’s increasingly remote workforces via certificate automation to authenticate employees and their devices at scale, and encrypt data.

Working from home is here to stay, with Gartner reporting that 74% of CFOs are looking to shift some employees to permanent remote work. Digital certificates are a proven, widely adopted solution for strong authentication and are well supported by a variety of devices, platforms and operating systems.

Many organizations, including the world’s best brands, use private CA systems within their networks, relying on manual certificate management that often leads to errors or shutdowns and overworked teams. Enterprise PKI Manager makes it easy for organizations to manage and use digital certificates to secure all employees, devices and data that connect to the network, and it can be deployed as a customer-managed on-premises or cloud solution, or managed by DigiCert.

“Enterprise PKI Manager offers the smart automation and integration capabilities enterprise organizations need to safely support workers wherever they choose to connect to the network,” said DigiCert SVP of Product Brian Trzupek. “Customizable and compatible with a variety of mobile device management solutions, Enterprise PKI Manager enables our customers to manage their entire remote workforce and devices from one PKI system to better protect users and their devices, as well as the data, email and applications that they rely upon.”

Enterprise PKI Manager offers a flexible, unified approach to PKI management at scale. With Enterprise PKI Manager, organizations can enable digital signing for large volumes of users and devices quickly, utilizing a containerized, cloud-native architecture that rapidly deploys digital certificates on-demand.

DigiCert is continually innovating to develop comprehensive solutions for work-from-home and remote access use cases, and integration initiatives are in place with a variety of leading MDM, UEM and smart card partners.