Denmark’s ADDASOUND Forays into India in Partnership with VOIC Networks

Addasound, a global pioneer in high-end audio solutions and technology, made its debut in India by inking the distribution partnership with VoIC Networks Pvt Ltd – India’s leading unified communication & collaboration distributor to expend their presence to India. Addasound has a significant presence in America, EMEA and brings with it a stellar sound, design & through their innovation. The India launch is in line with the brand’s commitment to develop, innovate and offer premium audio solutions for the modern Indian work force. Through this strategic partnership, VoIC Networks will provide ADDASOUND’s high-end audio devices & service support through their extensive partner network in India.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. D – CEO, Addasound, said, “We are excited to launch our products in India through VOIC Networks and look forward to playing a key role in developing and offering superior audio solutions to our India business partners. With our strong sound and innovation legacy and robust product portfolio, we are confident of delivering the power of quality audio to the modern Indian workforce, across business verticals.

Mr. Rohan Fernandes, Business Head, VOIC Networks, said, “Signing up business agreement with Addasound enhances our product offering in the UC & CC space. In the WFH kind of situation that we operate in, there is no limit to the hosts of networks connecting each of us to our customers, partners, colleagues etc. We will focus on on-boarding and enabling partners not only in Metro cities but also L2 and L3 cities with a focus in the enterprise and UC space.