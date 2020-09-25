Dell Technologies Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2020 Company of the Year

Dell Technologies has been named the 2020 Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan for its performance as an exemplary Indian Hybrid Cloud Technology Provider. In 2019, the company recorded exceptional year-on-year (YoY) growth in hybrid cloud product revenues. Dell Technologies leads its competitors, cornering one-fifth of total share in the hybrid cloud product industry. By leveraging VMware’s hardware, platform, and capabilities, Dell Technologies has been leading the hybrid cloud product market in India for 2 years.

Combining its expertise with VMware’s cloud capabilities, Dell Technologies has developed a robust portfolio of cloud solutions. The holistic portfolio enables businesses to enjoy an enhanced cloud experience complemented by an efficient operating model that provides simple management of workloads and applications across private clouds, public clouds, and edge locations. The company provides all options for cloud deployment, such as on-premise, private, public, and hosted, in any combination; its hybrid cloud solution features capabilities in hardware, software, and services, freeing customers to enjoy a single vendor experience.

“Dell Technologies is at the forefront of best practices with respect to hybrid cloud solution deployment and management, and we are honored to have been recognized for our constant efforts in helping customers overcome their cloud challenges,” said Amit Luthra, director and general manager of Data Centre Solutions, Dell Technologies India. “With our overall capabilities, performance, and customer-first approach, we have been able to maintain our hybrid cloud industry leadership in the country. We aim to continually develop innovative solutions and offer a unique value proposition that provides customers with an effective path to hybrid cloud enablement.”

Today, hybrid cloud is more than just a technology for most businesses. Dell Technologies’ holistic hybrid cloud portfolio, highly integrated HCI capabilities, customer reach, partner network, and ability to build an excellent customer-centric ecosystem and enhanced product experience have made it an industry leader in the hybrid cloud space.

“In today’s changing technology landscape, the answer to IT modernization is hybrid cloud. The effective transition to the hybrid cloud, however, can be a complex process, and organizations often struggle to make the various infrastructure components work together and deploy workloads in a hybrid configuration,” said Apalak Ghosh, Associate Director – ICT, Frost & Sullivan. “Dell Technologies’ hybrid cloud portfolio solves these challenges and helps its customers simplify their IT operations, improve the customer experience, attain total control of their cloud, as well as gain visibility into their cloud infrastructure while reducing total cost of ownership. With its outstanding capabilities and excellent performance in 2019, Dell Technologies has rightfully earned the 2020 Indian Hybrid Cloud Technology Provider – Company of the Year Award.”