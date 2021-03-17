Dell Technologies Powers AI and Edge Computing with Next Generation PowerEdge Servers

Dell Technologies ushers in the next generation of computing with its most powerful and secure Dell EMC PowerEdge server portfolio. With the new servers, Dell Technologies is charting the path toward autonomous infrastructure to offer greater IT efficiency, embrace AI and address the demands of IT at the edge.

The world’s best-selling server portfolio2 provides the power needed to gain and act on real-time insights from data wherever it may reside—from core data centers to public clouds and edge locations. Reimagined with 17 new PowerEdge servers and bolstered by 1,100 Dell-owned or filed U.S. patents, the new servers deliver their highest performance to date.

“We have entered into an era, where the success of any organization depends on how well they extract value from their data. Remote working culture has led to a huge rise in the amount of data being generated, a constant challenge for organizations to harness actionable insights. Hence, businesses have been scouting for new-age IT solutions, that help them drive their data faster, with utmost ease and agility, to stay relevant in this competitive ecosystem”, said Manish Gupta, Senior Director & General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India. “We at Dell Technologies understand these evolving needs of our customers and offer them the best-in-class solutions, to enhance their IT infrastructure. With the new PowerEdge portfolio, we provide next-level performance and capabilities to our customers, helping them get the most out of their valuable data. Additionally, the solution will offer organizations a diverse portfolio that will allow them to bring computing power closer to their data, perform a deeper analysis at a faster pace and empower their digital transformation journeys, whenever needed.”

Anil Sethi, VP & GM – Channels, Dell Technologies India said “With the launch of Dell EMC PowerEdge server portfolio, not only are we re-imagining the demands of IT at the Edge but also empowering our customers with the help of emerging technologies, to reach their targets at a much faster pace. The 15G PowerEdge server is designed to drive innovation through intelligent collaboration and help our partners and customers take advantage of its impressive agility, performance, unrivalled security, manageability, and scalability.”

Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – Sales, India, AMD said, “The relationship with AMD and Dell Technologies in the data center keeps getting stronger with the launch of the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC server CPUs, available today in the latest lineup of the Dell EMC PowerEdge server portfolio. Together, we are helping not only to deliver some of the world’s highest performing servers for enterprise customers but are also pushing the boundaries on AI with the PowerEdge XE8545.”

Autonomous compute helps customers fully realize self-deployed, self-provisioned and self-managed infrastructure in the future. Today, through Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise, PowerEdge servers and systems management can deliver up to 85% time savings on average and eliminate dozens of steps with automation.